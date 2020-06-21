Vixen Emily B and Fabolous‘ daughter Taina Williams is on her modeling goals again. The popular entertainer returned online this week to unload a batch of new beauty shots.

Taina x Modeling

Last night, Williams hit up Instagram with a set of fresh pics. Some include her turning a couch seat into a modeling opportunity while another shows her posing in lingerie.

“None of your concern 💋” -Taina Williams’ Instagram

High-Key Details

In May 2020, Williams hit up Instagram with a must-see throwback pic. The shot featured Emily B’s daughter Taina as a kid hugging her from way back in the day.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mami ❤️❤️ I love youuuu .. Thank you for everything 🥰 @emilyb_” -Taina Williams’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Last month, Taina’s stepdad Fabolous shared a belated Mother’s Day shout-out to Emily. Fab credited her for holding down their family and especially their kids.

“Happy Mother’s Day @emilyb_ I Love You & Appreciate You for all that you do for me & our kids.. You’re the Superwoman who saves the day over & over for us. Thank You for continuing to be there even in our hardest times. ❤️💯” -Fabolous’ Instagram

Before You Go

In March 2020, Fabolous gave fans a boo’d up new pic. In the shot, he’s standing up rocking a matching pair of kicks to his bae Emily B’s outfit.

“Queen & Slim”