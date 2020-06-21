SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Rap heavyweight Lil Baby is proving the numbers don’t lie. The hip-hop star has earned the top spot as the hottest artist on YouTube right now.

Heading into the weekend, Baby’s YouTube streams put him above super heavy competition from the likes of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy.

Heading into last weekend, rap stars Meek Mill and Tory Lanez went to their Twitter pages to salute Baby. While Mill gave Lil Baby a ‘legend’ co-sign, Tory took things even further and said he deserved a Grammy award.

“Lil Baby going legend right in front of our eyes!” -Meek Mill’s Twitter “Just give lil baby a Grammy this year already 🔥😤” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter

LB’s new single “The Bigger Picture” dropped last week. On the track, he raps about systemic racism, police brutality and the reality of America in 2020.

Lil Baby has shared a new song in response to the national protests over the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. It’s called “The Bigger Picture,” and you can hear it below. Representatives for Lil Baby tell Pitchfork that the Atlanta artist is donating proceeds from his new track to the Bail Project, the National Association of Black Journalists, and to Breonna Taylor’s legal team. “The Bigger Picture” opens with clips from news broadcasts reporting on nationwide protests following Floyd and Taylor’s deaths, as well as chants of “I can’t breathe” from the protesters themselves. Throughout the song, Lil Baby talks about the fact that he’s had many altercations with the law, mentioning that “corrupted police been the problem where I’m from” before singing: “But I would be lying if I said it was all of ’em.” (Pitchfork)

Baby’s newest single immediately received major success. The record reportedly secured the top spot in United States streams.

“Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” is currently leading this week’s US audio streaming race (@lilbaby4PF).” -Lil Baby’s Twitter

