New York rapper Cardi B wants people to trust the process. The hip-hop superstar has reflected on the past 10 years and reminded Bardi Gang patience is the key to winning.

On New Year’s Eve, Cardi went to Instagram with pure motivation about her grind to the top of the entertainment world.

Earlier in the week, Cardi asked fans if they’re low-key and high-key ready for her sophomore album.

B’s 2018 solo album is reportedly streaming platform Spotify’s most streamed female rap album – ever.

.@iamcardib's 'Invasion of Privacy' has now surpassed 2.8 billion streams on Spotify.



It's the most streamed female rap album in the platform's history. — chart data (@chartdata) December 29, 2019

Over the past couple of years, B has remained busy-busy with fashion ventures, new music and acting roles.