New York rapper Cardi B knows what the fans want. The hip-hop star has teased fans about the status of a much-needed sophomore studio album.

Cardi went to Instagram last night to ask her millions of followers if they’re ready for a new project.

B’s 2018 solo album is reportedly streaming platform Spotify’s most streamed female rap album – ever.

.@iamcardib's 'Invasion of Privacy' has now surpassed 2.8 billion streams on Spotify.



It's the most streamed female rap album in the platform's history. — chart data (@chartdata) December 29, 2019

Over the past couple of years, B has remained busy-busy with fashion ventures, new music and acting roles.

Besides winning a Grammy, she also launched a Fashion Nova collection, which sold out in a matter of minutes. The 27-year-old also made Billboard history when she became the first female rapper with two Billboard Hot 100 number hits: “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow.” The former Love & Hip-Hop star also made her movie debut in the flick Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart. (Madame Noire)

Recently, Cardi and her husband Offset bought a massive mansion.