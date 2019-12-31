Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is clearly putting money over sex. The hip-hop star has shared a sneak peek at how much he’s financially leveling up heading into 2020.

On New Year’s Eve, Uzi shared a selfie of himself holding onto a stack of money.

The no-sex in 2 years trend might be big in 2020 if it results in what @LILUZIVERT is holding onto this New Year's Eve! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/pCML0AmacX — SOHH (@sohh) December 31, 2019

A few days ago, rap entertainer Nav admitted he – like Uzi Vert – hadn’t had sex in years.

Recently, Uzi Vert shocked the world after announcing he hadn’t had reached his bedroom goals in two years.

I haven’t had sex in 2 years like end of 2018. https://t.co/92CmRZVYTt — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 26, 2019

Earlier this month, Lil Uzi treated the world to his new “Futsal Shuffle 2020” banger.