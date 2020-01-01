Florida rapper Kodak Black is letting his son know jail can’t keep them apart. The jailed hip-hop star went online to share a rare look at his mini-me.

KB went to Instagram with some must-see footage of his son opening up Christmas presents and explained why they came late.

Last week, KB came through with his must-hear new, unexpected “Harriet” single.

Black used the thought-provoking song to share similarities between himself and the iconic runaway slave Harriet Tubman.

In naming the track after the famous African-American abolitionist and one-time runaway slave, Harriet Tubman, it seems that the Florida artiste is making a conscious effort to identify with the courageous political activist, who was revered as a revolutionary figure for freedom and tenacity during the American Civil War. Looking at the lyrics, it’s also presumably an effort to move past and transcend his own chequered legal history, given Tubman’s personal well-documented struggles with the law. (Meaww)

Earlier this month, a message went up on Kodak’s Instagram page detailing horrific physical abuse he received in jail.