Chance The Rapper Delivers Epic Concert From Ralph Lauren Chicago Flagship Store

Written By SOHH Squad

Chicago’s Chance The Rapper did much more than put on for his city this week. The hip-hop heavyweight pulled through for an epic, nearly 30-minute concert at the Ralph Lauren Chicago Flagship Store featuring him delivering a slew of fire songs and surrounded by an entire band. The performance is a must-watch.

