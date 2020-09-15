Wack 100 Calls LA Sheriff “F**king Idiot” For Dragging LeBron James Into Ambush Deputies Shooting

Rap executive Wack 100 isn’t having it. The hip-hop manager has come forward to rip Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva for trying to get NBA superstar LeBron James involved in the ambush shooting of two deputies in Compton, California last week.

Wack 100 Pops Off

The Los Angeles executive went to his Instagram page and didn’t censor himself. Wack took personal offense for Villanueva for trying to force James to help solve the crime instead of doing actual policing.

“Let’s first Police ya Police f*cking idiot !! #GTFOH” -Wack 100’s Instagram

The Challenge

According to reports, Villanueva went on a radio show to challenge King James to get involved in the investigation. Specifically, Alex said he wanted LeBron to put up his own money to find the gunman responsible for the shooting.

Speaking with KABC Radio on the John Phillips Show, Villanueva said the reward money reached $175,000 — a combination of donations of $100,000 from the county and $75,000 from two private individuals. “This challenge is to Lebron James. I want you to match that and double that reward,” Villanueva said. “I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community. (Fox News)

Wack 100 Warns of Retaliation

Wack initially went to his Instagram page to unload his thoughts on the shooting. Despite wishing a recovery for the officers, 100 also acknowledged what could happen as a result of the ambush.

“A gang is a group of people that represent the SAME CAUSE – Now I want all to understand what we do when the opp hits one of us & we can’t identify who it was. We blanket and move on everything that could of did it. In this case it’s US that will get the blame. So prepare yourselves for the change in temperament and aggressiveness. STAY WOKE , MOVE RIGHT & DON’T go to church now if your applauding this – MY Blessings to the officers families and my blessings to the man on foot #WadeINTheWater #West👆🏾” -Wack 100’s Instagram

LA Deputies Shot

According to reports, an unnamed gunman remained at large following the Saturday shooting. A search has continued for the person responsible for shooting two deputies multiple times and critically injuring them.

The officers were shot at the MLK Transit Center, a Metro station in Compton around 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, the authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that the deputies had been “ambushed.” The deputies, a man, 24, and a woman, 31, who is the mother of a 6-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital, where they underwent surgery, department officials said. Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles County sheriff, said the two deputies were sworn into office 14 months ago. (New York Times)

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Story updating…