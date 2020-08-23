New York model Hennessy Carolina is stacking up her likes in the dog days of summer. The popular vixen went online this week to share a sneak peek at her latest headtop transformation.

Hennessy Carolina’s New Hairstyle

This week, Carolina went to her Instagram page with some epic footage. In the clip, she’s featured not rocking her recent hairstyle, but instead braids with a ponytail.

High-Key Details

On Friday, Carolina hit up Instagram to show fans how she could turn a pair of baggy jeans into the perfect fit. Hennessy shared a slideshow of shots showing her rocking the denim with a pair of sunglasses.

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Hennessy went to her Instagram page with some must-like content. She shared a slideshow of pics showing off her curve game in lingerie giant Savage x Fenty.

“Macaroni in a pot 💛🍍😜 #SavageXAmbassador @savagexfenty” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram “😍😍😍” -La La Anthony

Earlier the same week, Carolina left little to the imagination and showed off her curves in a pair of jeans.

“I’m talking WAP WAP WAP 🌀” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Before You Go

In early August 2020, Carolina went to Instagram with her new looks. One shot featured her capturing a selfie while the other shows Henny kicking back on a bed.

Throwback mode! A 16-year-old Hennessy Carolina looks like she hasn't aged since her teenage years. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/j8x047RJcK — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 5, 2020 Hennessy Carolina’s teen years captured in these pics.