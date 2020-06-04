City Girls‘ Yung Miami is speaking out. Following the tragic death of innocent black man George Floyd, she’s lit up social media to voice her opinion on the matter.

Miami x Talks

Yung Miami cleared up people who had been mentioning black-on-black crime. She clarified that’s an entirely different talk and not relevant to the unnecessary police brutality at hand.

“Police killing innocent black men and stuff like that, we not talking about black on black crime. N***as not killing n***as because what they got going on, that’s a different situation for a different time, a whole different situation. We talking about police killing innocent men, taking them from their families. I was supposed to go to the store and I got $20, and you think my $20 is fake, that shouldn’t cause me to lose my life. I should just go to jail.”

The Problem

This week, Yung Miami also stepped up to air out issues with people not taking the Black Lives Matter movement seriously and sticking together. She aired out frustrations in her Blackout Tuesday post.

“Ppl laughing and taking this sh*t as a joke! Ppl so out of touch that it’s sad they don’t even give af about they own and always making excuses or trying to justify it. Ppl have a problem with ppl looting stores that don’t even want our money fr and follow us around the store as soon as we walk in and think you doing fraud when you paying with your credit card! STFU ITS BLACK LIVES!! That’s one of the biggest problems with black ppl we don’t know how to stick together as a whole it’s always somebody that’s gone say or do some dumb sh*t! This my last post I’m done!” -Yung Miami’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

According to reports, Minnesota General Keith Ellison is adding charges against the cops connected to George Floyd’s death. Arrested ex-officer Derek Chauvin‘s is now set to receive a second-degree murder charge.

Ellison’s official announcement is expected to come Wednesday afternoon, more than a week after Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests that call for the end to police violence against black citizens. Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung, who helped restrain Floyd, and a fourth officer, Tou Thao, who stood near the others, were not initially charged. (CNN)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Before You Go

