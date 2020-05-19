Florida rapper Yung Miami knows the war isn’t over. The hip-hop star has reminded fans she’s not getting up-close and personal with anyone while the coronavirus spread still exists.

Miami Heat

Yung went to Instagram Tuesday with some hilarious commentary. Miami shared a shot of herself rocking a face mask and encouraging followers to keep their distance when around her.

“6 Feet H*e! Lmaaooooo” -Yung Miami’s Instagram “😂😂😂 you look real responsible sweetie” -JT’s Instagram

Mini-Me Goals

A few weeks ago, Miami lit up her Instagram page with some must-see shots. The pics featured her daughter Summer in various outfits during a photo shoot.

“Thank you @weelovephotography for these beautiful pics.” -Yung Miami’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In March 2020, Miami went to IG to share a pic of her daughter Summer Miami. She also acknowledged Miami is only five months old.

“My baby. 5 months.”

Before You Go

In February 2020, Miami went to Instagram with a must-like shot of her son and recently born daughter. Yung also explained to the world just how much she loves both of them.