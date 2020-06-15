City Girls’ Yung Miami is finally speaking up. The hip-hop star has stepped forward to address rumors about her former boyfriend and son’s father getting injured in a shooting.

On Monday, YM hit up Instagram with a set of pics showing Jai Wiggins. She also explained how hurt she is over something happening to him.

“Babies 1st words are DADA & that’s what you are a FATHER to Jai. You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together one thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Jai need you 💔💔” -Yung Miami’s Instagram

Fellow City Girls group member JT also spoke up. She went into Miami’s comments section to speak on Miami and her loyalty to family.

“If people on the Internet only knew your heart & how you always there for everybody how you been strong for your family 5 years straight, how you was strong for me! Everything that happens to you is always unfair but you somehow always find a way to make it look easy just how he didn’t deserve that YOU didn’t I can’t f*cking believe this sh*t!!!!!! I wish there was something I could do if only I can walk in your shoes a day to give you a break baby, but just know I’m forever walking with you!! I love you caresha! I love baby jai! It’s always “what about baby jai?” With me! You know this…. I got your back💔🥺” -JT

Last week, reports surfaced about Wiggins possibly getting injured in a shooting. Some outlets even speculated Miami might have had a connection to the attack.

MTO News has received reports that over the weekend, rapper Yung Miami’s baby boy’s father was allegedly shot. And dozens of people on Twitter speculate that Yung Miami, which is half of the highly popular City Girls group, may have had something to do with the alleged shooting. Yung Miami, real name Careesha Romeka Brownlee, has been open on Instagram about issues with her baby’s father, Jai Wiggins. But people on Twitter seem to be reaching conclusions. While Careesha has spoken ill of Jai, she never seemed angry enough with him to try to cause him physical harm. (Up News Info)

Miami and Jai broke up five years ago. However, in recent years Yung has dished on Jai’s alleged abusive behavior toward her.