Up Next

in WATCH 09/02/20 ∙ 4:01 PM

Yung Berg a.k.a. Hitmaka’s Face Is Completely Swollen

Written By Jonny Fastlane

222 Views 0 Comments

Super producer Hitmaka‘s face looks painfully swollen in this clip. The hip-hop artist went to his social media pages and caused fans to wonder if his headtop is real or possibly altered because of some makeup.

0 Comments

HitmakaYung Berg

Written by Jonny Fastlane

Slide into our comments

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks While Boarding Her Private Jet
Cardi B and Kulture Kiari

Cardi B and Kulture Kiari Are Too Cute Flex Walking Together