Atlanta rap star Young Thug is stepping up his trolling game. This week, Thugger took to social media to clown artists who’ve been offering discounted verses during this hectic time in the United States.

Thugger x Trolls

Thugger went to his Instagram Story to troll rappers who had been selling features for lowered prices.

“If you on the internet promoting verses, you better off starting a GoFundMe. All that, ‘prices cheap this week, charging $1,500 or $2,000’ and s**t man, get you a GoFundMe”

Beef

Thugger might’ve been reigniting his beef with rapper Sauce Walka, who posted this week on social media about offering verses from himself and his artists.

“( FREE SAUCE WALKA VERSES ) TSF BEO SPECIAL STARTS NOW!! For 1 week only ALL SAUCE ARTIST included .. This is another GREAT OPPORTUNITY I am giving all new artist GET YOUR SAUCE NOW!! Must be the High 💰 @saucegohan_073 $3,000 x @peso_peso409 $6,000 x @el_trainn $3000 x @saucewoodwinnin $2000 x @voochiep $2500 x @therealdrippy $3000 x @saucebhrazy $2500 x @maseratijay $2500 x @5thwardjp20 $2,500 x @rizzoorizzoo $4000 x @sancho_saucy $5,000 x @sadababy $6000 x @bigga_sanchie $5,000 x @otc_toro $2,000 ALL MY ARTIST INCLUDED 🙏🏾😈☔️☔️☔️ LET THE DRIPPIN BEGIN .. TAG A ARTIST THAT NEEDS THIS ☝🏾”

Wait, There’s More

Last month, Walka and Young Thug went back and forth at each other. The former even challenged Thugger to a boxing match, but it never went through.

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill recently took fans down memory lane. The hip-hop superstar went online several weeks ago to reflect on turning up with some of the biggest names in the entertainment biz, including Young Thug.

“MONEY …POWER …RESPECT!! 💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎 I need one party after quarantine before I go full tunnel vision!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram