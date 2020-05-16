Atlanta rapper Young Thug knows he puts up big numbers. After fellow rap star French Montana dropped a low-key diss online about album sales, Thug responded by clearing up his ability to sell records and revealed some details about new music.

After it was revealed Thug’s recently released Slim & B mixtape with Chris Brown was only projected to move 19K first-week units, French couldn’t stay mum. He went directly at Thugger about the album not getting enough promo.

“I’ll be dead wrong if I say something. But you know what! I love chris and we squashed the drama with thug and I really like this album. I think ti should of been promoted more !” – French Montana’s Instagram

French Montana’s comment after seeing that Young Thug x Chris Brown project is only projected to sell 19K pic.twitter.com/PiVwBZ11GY — GlockTopickz (@GTopickz) May 15, 2020

Chris Brown and Young Thug 'Slime & B' joint project sells 19K first week. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 15, 2020

Thug immediately responded to the comment on his Instagram Story. The hip-hop star mentions how it was released for free on SoundCloud and that if there’s any questions about if he can put up numbers, then he’ll release more music as soon as possible.

“We put it out on SoundCloud for free for about 3 days auntie… we didn’t wanna do the whole label thing, but only because he wanted to put it out on his bday 😂😭 now mind your little biz… You saw my last album did and you most definitely saw his last album did Aunti… Make me mad auntie and il drop right now” – Young Thug

Thug and Montana went at each other’s necks several weeks ago when the former cleared up the air in an Instagram tirade directed at his overnight rap rival, who stirred up controversy when he claimed he had more hits than Kendrick Lamar.

“B***h a** n***a. Listen bro. Get out of your feelings. I’m speaking from an artists standpoint. You don’t have nowhere near more hits than Kendrick Lamar, get that out of your head. I don’t know what you’re taking but get it out of your head.”

After some initial April 2020 teasing, Brown and Thug finally hit the green light on dropping new tunes. The project dropped on Brown’s 31st birthday and became the latest collaboration they’ve done since 2017’s “High End” record.