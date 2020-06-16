Rich Gang’s Young Thug is making the entire world want to be his friend. The hip-hop heavyweight came through in a big way for protégé Gunna with an insane birthday present.

Thug x Gunna

On Tuesday, Gun went to Instagram to show off Thugger’s jaw-dropping birthday present. The hitmaker shared pics of the Rolls Royce YT sent his way.

“That Big Body rolls comin !!! @thuggerthugger1 thank you twin 🥶💙 #BIG” -Gunna’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Over the past few days, Gunna has embraced his birthday. The hip-hop heavyweight shared a bunch of posts acknowledging his born day.

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, footage surfaced of Thug acknowledging his protégé getting caught in a music video shooting. However, YT said people shouldn’t worry since his team is responsible for it.

“Anytime you see like shootouts and shootings or anything we’re involved in, know we the ones that did it.” -Young Thug’s Instagram

Before You Go

Last week, Gunna went online and downplayed the drama. The Atlanta rap artist told people not to overhype the situation.