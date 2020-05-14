SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug can’t wait for Future‘s mighty return to the spotlight. The hip-hop heavyweight has reacted to his longtime pal’s new High Off Life album cover reveal.

Thugger’s Here

Last night, Young Thug went to Instagram with a major co-sign. In addition to sharing the artwork, Thugger said he couldn’t wait for the project to arrive.

“Man bout f*cking time dog!!” -Young Thug’s Instagram

Cover Reveal

Earlier this week, Future shared the project’s official artwork. The Georgia native relied on his social media pages to plug the cover.

“HIGH OFF LIFE” -Future’s Instagram “Jeeeeeeeeeez 🙌🏽” -Drake “Cover hard haha” -Lil Yachty

Wait, There’s More

Barring any setbacks, Future is set to put out the new project Friday. The album features more than 20 records and a ton of guest features.

“‪BREAKING: Future will drop a project titled ‘High Off Life’ this Friday. It features Travis Scott, NBA YoungBoy, Meek Mill, + more‬” -SOHH’s Instagram

Before You Go

In early April 2020, Future hit the green light on releasing his classic Beast Mode mixtape to the masses. The nine-track Zaytoven-produced project finally emerged on all streaming services.

Beast Mode was the second of three mixtapes (following Monster, preceding 56 Nights) that Future would release for free between October 2014 and March 2015, a run of cathartic projects aimed at shedding the glitzy pop ambiance surrounding him due to his early-decade chart successes. Where Monster excelled in reestablishing Future as the preeminent trap star of his time, Beast Mode swapped Metro Boomin and Southside’s rugged basslines for bouncier chords and viscous melodies across a much tighter tracklist. The approach was welcomed with open arms, as BM has since been streamed nearly 20 million times across free digital platforms, including Soundcloud and LiveMixtapes.

BEAST MODE AVAILABLE NOW ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS https://t.co/j86WNKKC7y pic.twitter.com/38Rhd6pfpQ — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 3, 2020 Future’s Beast Mode mixtape is now streaming everywhere