Atlanta rapper Young Thug is thinking about Juice WRLD right now. The hip-hop entertainer has dedicated his new “Die Today” song to the late rap artist.

Ahead of Christmas, Thugger hit up Instagram to remember Juice and share “Die Today” with the masses.

Earlier this month, Thugger shared a tribute post acknowledging Juice’s life.

The same week, Juice’s mom issued a statement acknowledging his addiction to prescription drugs.

A few weeks ago, rap artists G Herbo and Joyner Lucas clashed over WRLD’s death and the problem with musicians taking drugs.