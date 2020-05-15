SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Young M.A isn’t wasting any time. Hours after announcing a new Red Flu project is on deck, the hip-hop entertainer has pinned an official release date.

On Friday, M.A went to Instagram to deliver some big news. Barring any setbacks, the project will arrive on May 22.

“On my way to pick up somebody daughter” -Young M.A’s Instagram

Earlier in the day, M.A shocked followers by revealing the new project’s existence. Young shared the EP’s artwork across her social media pages.

“Y’all Ready?? 🤧🤒 DROP ANY RED EMOJI! 🩸❤️👹👺🚩♥️♦️🟥🔴 #EP” -Young M.A’s Instagram

A few weeks ago, M.A put some respect on her own name. The Brooklyn native celebrated a few of her recent singles hitting gold status.

In early April 2020, M.A surprised fans with an unexpected visual gem. She released her new “Foreign” music video in celebration of her 28th birthday.

Young M.A. released her debut album Herstory in The Making in September last year. The New York rapper displayed plenty of bars but our only complaint was that it had a few fillers that could’ve been left out. Since then, the talented emcee has been dropping music videos to support the project as she returns today with one for ‘Foreign’. This is a well made clip with a not-so-small budget. (Hip Hop N More)