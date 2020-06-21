New York rapper Young M.A just laces up different. The hip-hop entertainer went online this weekend to share new pics of herself leveling up her fashion goals courtesy of some see-through Dior boots.

M.A x Dior

Last night, Young went to her Instagram page to flex on her peers. In the pics, she’s seen donning a pair of $1,000-plus Dior kicks.

High-Key Details

Young M.A recently went online and unloaded a ton of must-see moments from anti-police brutality protests. One post showed her trying and getting a cop to put his fist into the air during a Black Lives Matter march.

“#BLACKLIVESMATTER ! If you ain’t with us you against us!!!” -Young M.A’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Young M.A made headlines after coming to a woman’s defense after getting approached by cops. Footage went viral of the Brooklyn native helping the unnamed lady get out of the sticky situation.

Before You Go

Young M.A wants fans to know they can achieve anything they believe in. The hip-hop entertainer recently went online to speak on success after dropping a new Red Flu EP.

“No features, no label, independent, signed to myself. That’s what we do. Success! Let’s get it. Go get that EP.”