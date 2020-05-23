New York rapper Young M.A wants fans to know they can achieve anything they believe in. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to toot her own horn after dropping the new Red Flu EP.

Red Hot

M.A went to her Instagram page this week with some positive words. With the release her new EP, Young M.A stressed the success she’s received from going the independent route as a musician.

“No features, no label, independent, signed to myself. That’s what we do. Success! Let’s get it. Go get that EP.”

The Young M.A EP shows us what independent artists can do

M.A’s Gear

On Thursday, Young hit up Instagram with a slideshow of pics. The shots feature Young M.A modeling a few pieces from the men’s Fashion Nova brand.

“It is what it is 🤷🏽‍♂️ @fashionnovamen” -Young M.A’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Last week, M.A went to Instagram to deliver some big news. Young promised to drop her new Red Flu album heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

“On my way to pick up somebody daughter” -Young M.A’s Instagram

“Y’all Ready?? 🤧🤒 DROP ANY RED EMOJI! 🩸❤️👹👺🚩♥️♦️🟥🔴 #EP” -Young M.A’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, M.A put some respect on her own name. The Brooklyn native celebrated a few of her recent singles hitting gold status.