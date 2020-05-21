New York rapper Young M.A is getting into a Memorial Day Weekend state of mind. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to share a few shots of herself donning some fresh gear.

M.A’s Gear

On Thursday, Young hit up Instagram with a slideshow of pics. The shots feature Young M.A modeling a few pieces from the men’s Fashion Nova brand.

“It is what it is 🤷🏽‍♂️ @fashionnovamen” -Young M.A’s Instagram

Flu Alert

Earlier in the week, M.A. treated fans to an up-close look at her new Red Flu EP tracklisting. The project features seven records primarily produced by hitmaker Mike Zombie.

“TRACKLIST UP! “RED FLU” DROPPIN THIS FRIDAY!! 🩸🤧🤒 #EP” -Young M.A’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Last Friday, M.A went to Instagram to deliver some big news. Barring any setbacks, the project will arrive on May 22.

“On my way to pick up somebody daughter” -Young M.A’s Instagram

“Y’all Ready?? 🤧🤒 DROP ANY RED EMOJI! 🩸❤️👹👺🚩♥️♦️🟥🔴 #EP” -Young M.A’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, M.A put some respect on her own name. The Brooklyn native celebrated a few of her recent singles hitting gold status.