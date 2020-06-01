New York rapper Young M.A is here to fight for justice. After a bystander was stopped by police, the hip-hop star stepped in to try and keep things under control.

Hey x M.A

M.A went to her Instagram Story to document the encounter. After believing the traffic stop wasn’t justified, Young spoke up for the woman getting searched. In the end, the woman just received a warning and made sure to acknowledge M.A.

Red Hot

Young M.A wants fans to know they can achieve anything they believe in. The hip-hop entertainer recently went online to toot her own horn after dropping a new Red Flu EP. M.A stressed the success she’s received from going the independent route as a musician.

“No features, no label, independent, signed to myself. That’s what we do. Success! Let’s get it. Go get that EP.”

The Young M.A EP shows us what independent artists can do

Wait, There’s More

The week prior, Young hit up Instagram with a slideshow of pics. The shots feature Young M.A modeling a few pieces from the men’s Fashion Nova brand.

“It is what it is 🤷🏽‍♂️ @fashionnovamen” -Young M.A’s Instagram

Before You Go

Earlier in May 2020, M.A went to Instagram to deliver some big news. Young promised to drop her new Red Flu album heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

“On my way to pick up somebody daughter” -Young M.A’s Instagram