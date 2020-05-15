New York rapper Young M.A is gearing up to drop some major new tunes. The hip-hop entertainer has announced plans to release a new Red Flu EP.
On Friday, M.A shocked followers by revealing the new project’s existence. Young shared the EP’s artwork across her social media pages.
“Y’all Ready?? 🤧🤒 DROP ANY RED EMOJI! 🩸❤️👹👺🚩♥️♦️🟥🔴 #EP” -Young M.A’s Instagram
In April 2020, Young M.A went to her Instagram page to show fans her tattoos. The shot featured M.A chilling on a balcony surrounded by an ocean and palm trees.
“🤷🏽♂️” -Young M.A’s Instagram
Recently, M.A gave fans a look at her baby face – literally. The hip-hop star used a baby filter on her social media pages.
“👶🏽”-Young M.A’s Instagram
In early April 2020, M.A surprised fans with an unexpected visual gem. She released her new “Foreign” music video in celebration of her 28th birthday.
Young M.A. released her debut album Herstory in The Making in September last year. The New York rapper displayed plenty of bars but our only complaint was that it had a few fillers that could’ve been left out. Since then, the talented emcee has been dropping music videos to support the project as she returns today with one for ‘Foreign’. This is a well made clip with a not-so-small budget. (Hip Hop N More)