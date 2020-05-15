New York rapper Young M.A is gearing up to drop some major new tunes. The hip-hop entertainer has announced plans to release a new Red Flu EP.

Red Season

On Friday, M.A shocked followers by revealing the new project’s existence. Young shared the EP’s artwork across her social media pages.

“Y’all Ready?? 🤧🤒 DROP ANY RED EMOJI! 🩸❤️👹👺🚩♥️♦️🟥🔴 #EP” -Young M.A’s Instagram

Tatted Paradise

In April 2020, Young M.A went to her Instagram page to show fans her tattoos. The shot featured M.A chilling on a balcony surrounded by an ocean and palm trees.

Tattoo game proper and a sneak peek of paradise. lol @YoungMAMusic #SOHHNews #SOHH pic.twitter.com/2tKcFngoFf — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) April 20, 2020 Young M.A shows us her tattoos

Wait, There’s More

Recently, M.A gave fans a look at her baby face – literally. The hip-hop star used a baby filter on her social media pages.

“👶🏽”-Young M.A’s Instagram

Before You Go

In early April 2020, M.A surprised fans with an unexpected visual gem. She released her new “Foreign” music video in celebration of her 28th birthday.