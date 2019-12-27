Southern rapper Young Buck spent Christmas behind bars. New reports claim the hip-hop veteran recently landed behind bars on a felony arrest warrant.

According to reports, a fugitive warrant ultimately sealed Buck’s fate December 20.

The rapper/actor is being held in the Cheatham County Jail without bond, WTVF reported. His court date is set for May, the television station reported. Brown, 38, a Nashville native, was arrested after an officer pulled over the driver of a black Ford F-150 who appeared to be talking on his cellphone, WZTV reported. According to an arrest report, the officer said he smelled marijuana when he approached the vehicle. Brown then handed the officer a rolled joint and said it was his, according to the arrest report. (KIRO 7 News)

Reports claim a police officer pulled over Buck’s car after spotting his driver talking on a cellphone.

The officer said the vehicle smelled like marijuana when he approached it. When asked by the officer if there was marijuana in the truck, Brown reportedly handed him a rolled joint and said it was his. During the search, officers found a clear baggy containing approximately three grams of marijuana on the passenger side of the vehicle. Brown told an officer that he tried to hand him the baggy, but it fell between the seat. (Fox 17 Nashville)

The estranged G-Unit entertainer’s next court appearance date is in May 2020.

Over the past few years, YB has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement and spent time in jail.

This isn’t the first time that Young Buck has been behind bars. In 2016, the rapper was arrested for violating probation in regards to a restraining order after trying to contact an ex who had a restraining order against him. Then in 2017, he was indicted for on misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and vandalism after allegedly calling his then ex more than 100 times, threatening to torch her apartment, and kicking down her door-resulting in him being imprisoned for 7 months. (HHW)



