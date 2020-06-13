Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is focused on doing the opposite of losing these days. The hip-hop star went online this week to kick some big motivation and encourage his fans to embracing winning in 2020.

Gotti x Wins

Heading into the weekend, YG went to Instagram to dish on his inspirational addiction. Gotti credited his non-stop grind for keeping his heart beating.

“My only addiction is Winning, I get a rush from Grinding .. #CMG#TrustDaProcess#NeverSlowingDown” -Yo Gotti’s Instagram

Win, win, win, win! @YoGotti admits he's addicted to winning and that's the whole vibe for the rest of 2020 and beyond! #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/PhB3YlqytZ — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 13, 2020

High-Key Details

Gotti hit up Instagram Thursday with a clip of himself working up a major sweat from a boat. In the video, he’s shirtless and throwing huge punches in a boxing session.

“This how We dodging the bullsh*t for Rest of 2020 .. #CMGLifestyle#NodaysOff 🏋🏿‍♂️ #SuperCMG” -Yo Gotti’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Over the past few days, Yo Gotti has focused on encouraging followers to get their bodies right providing plenty of workout motivation. Yo has shared ample moments showing himself burning major calories.

“If it’s important u’ll find a way, if not u’ll find an Excuse.. 🏋🏿‍♂️ #NoDaysOff” -Yo Gotti’s Instagram

Before You Go

Over the past few weeks, Gotti has celebrated his birthday with multiple matching cars. Yo credited fans for getting him out of the streets and making him successful.