Florida rapper YNW Melly is keeping hope alive. After moniker-sharing friend and assosciate YNW Bortlen received bond prior to the pair’s trial for the murder of two friends, Melly took to social media to update fans on his situation.

Melly x Update

This past weekend, YNW Melly left a comment on Instagram to show support for his day one friend, YNW Bortlen. A post with the same caption was made to his account, where he also promised followers he’d be home soon as well.

“My brudda bout to jump ❤️🌎 @ynw.bortlen 🤞🏾 I’ll be home soon 🥶🙏🏾” – YNW Melly’s Instagram

Good News

This past weekend, Bortlen was granted bond and is expected to remain on house arrest until their trial.

According to attorney John M. Phillips, who represents the family of one of the victims, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas, Jr., Melly will remain behind bars until trial. Bortlen was charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of accessory after the fact for allegedly working with Melly to kill their crew members YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Bortlen will be granted release once he puts up collateral worth “in excess of ninety thousand dollars,” according to legal documents obtained by Complex. He will then be under house arrest, and subject to GPS tracking. Phillips made a statement about the case on Twitter, stating, “The victim’s family understands the release but does not agree with it. They hope for full justice and safety of all witnesses.” – (Complex)

Wait, There’s More

Earlier this year, Melly suffered behind bars with coronavirus. He recently tested positive for COVID-19 back in April 2020 and was reportedly suffering from body aches, headaches, a fever and other symptoms. According to reports, Melly had been getting treated for COVID-19. The rap newcomer was reportedly receiving Gatorade and Tylenol as treatment solutions.

Sources familiar with Melly’s situation behind bars tell us he continues to have labored breathing, body aches and headaches while in Broward County Jail, awaiting trial for double murder. We’re told he still has a high temperature and chills, particularly at night — and is getting Gatorade and Tylenol to ease the virus’ effects. While our sources say Melly’s been isolated from his cellmate, who also tested positive, we’re told jail staff is not checking on Melly every hour as they’re supposed to be. We broke the story … the judge in Melly’s case denied his request for release. He wanted to be able to get COVID-19 treatment on his own, but the judge said he must request special medical treatment from the Broward Sheriff’s Office if needed. (TMZ)

Before You Go

The rap star’s lawyer Bradford Cohen recently filed an emergency motion for his release for medical care, but it did not receive a green light from a judge. It was filed after his camp claimed the hip-hop rising star was suffering immensely and possibly at risk of getting infected by coronavirus.