“Not the regular one,” hip-hop megastar YK Osiris says as he shows off his new whip. The hip-hop entertainer comes through for fans with an up-close look at his decked-out 2021 Rolls-Royce whip. The Rolls-Royce Ghost is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in just 4.6 seconds. The inside comes with an orange color way and is expected to come with a $332,500 price tag.
Up Next
YK Osiris Buys Himself Fully Loaded 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost
189 Views Comments Off on YK Osiris Buys Himself Fully Loaded 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost
As seen on SOHH.com - follow @sohh @sohhdotcom
Comments Off on YK Osiris Buys Himself Fully Loaded 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost