YK Osiris Buys Himself Fully Loaded 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Not the regular one,” hip-hop megastar YK Osiris says as he shows off his new whip. The hip-hop entertainer comes through for fans with an up-close look at his decked-out 2021 Rolls-Royce whip. The Rolls-Royce Ghost is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in just 4.6 seconds. The inside comes with an orange color way and is expected to come with a $332,500 price tag.

