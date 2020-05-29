West Coast rapper YG‘s protégé is thinking outside of the box. The hip-hop heavyweight’s artist Day Sulan has stepped up to encourage people to get involved with a Black Out Day in July to peacefully protest police brutality.

Blackout x Day

On Thursday, Sulan hit up Instagram to share the concept. Day explained the importance of all people of color in America uniting to not spend money for one day to address blacks getting shot.

“Wake Up Ya’ll #BLACKOUTDAY2020 💯✊🏽✍🏽” “But Real Sh*t Tho F*ck That. White People Too If Y’all Feel This Sh*t Y’all Needa Stand Wit Us Ain’t No Just Minorities The More The Better 💯 #BlackOut2020” -Day Sulan’s Instagram

Lock in the date! @YG protégé #DaySulan calls for a Blackout Day in July – this could make a huge difference and give a wake-up call! #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/PphTholNSn — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 29, 2020

Meek Mill Rides For George Floyd

This week, rap star Meek Mill shared his personal connection to the fatal police brutality applied to black man George Floyd. MM explained how he went through his own physical abuse from law enforcement.

Mom my took this pic and filed it with internal affairs, nothing happened! I been a rebel since!!! #georgefloyd I got charges for breaking one of the cops hands also like he didn’t break his hand on my face! – Meek Mill’s Instagram

“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

SMH….. it's just not right… please take this hate and police brutality away with coronavirus too. @MeekMill reacts to Minnesota cop using his knee in death of black man. SMH. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/5DAtt8Y218 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 26, 2020

Wait, There’s More

According to reports, an FBI investigation is currently underway following Monday night’s horrific incident. The Minnesota officer had his knee on black man George Floyd’s neck for over 5 minutes.

In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the man’s neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he can’t breathe. Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately. (CBS Local)

Thread: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls the incident with a 40-something year old black man who died while under arrest “wrong on every level.” A FB video shows an MPD officer pinning the man down as he says he can’t breathe. “This does not reflect the values of MPD.” #wcco pic.twitter.com/f9T6mvMkPI — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) May 26, 2020

Before You Go

The death immediately sparked reactions from local government. The Minneapolis mayor even spoke out on what went down.