West Coast rapper YG‘s protégé is thinking outside of the box. The hip-hop heavyweight’s artist Day Sulan has stepped up to encourage people to get involved with a Black Out Day in July to peacefully protest police brutality.
Blackout x Day
On Thursday, Sulan hit up Instagram to share the concept. Day explained the importance of all people of color in America uniting to not spend money for one day to address blacks getting shot.
“Wake Up Ya’ll #BLACKOUTDAY2020 💯✊🏽✍🏽”
“But Real Sh*t Tho F*ck That. White People Too If Y’all Feel This Sh*t Y’all Needa Stand Wit Us Ain’t No Just Minorities The More The Better 💯 #BlackOut2020” -Day Sulan’s Instagram
Meek Mill Rides For George Floyd
This week, rap star Meek Mill shared his personal connection to the fatal police brutality applied to black man George Floyd. MM explained how he went through his own physical abuse from law enforcement.
Mom my took this pic and filed it with internal affairs, nothing happened! I been a rebel since!!! #georgefloyd I got charges for breaking one of the cops hands also like he didn’t break his hand on my face! – Meek Mill’s Instagram
“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
According to reports, an FBI investigation is currently underway following Monday night’s horrific incident. The Minnesota officer had his knee on black man George Floyd’s neck for over 5 minutes.
In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the man’s neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he can’t breathe. Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately. (CBS Local)
Before You Go
The death immediately sparked reactions from local government. The Minneapolis mayor even spoke out on what went down.
“Being black in America should not be a death sentence,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said during a news conference Tuesday. “For five minutes, we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man. For five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense.” (Washington Post)