YG’s My Life 4Hunnid Tracklist Includes Lil Wayne, Gunna, Lil Mosey + Chris Brown

West Coast rapper YG has set the stakes high for his upcoming My Life 4Hunnid album. The rap heavyweight went online to share the project’s star-studded line-up which includes Lil Wayne, Lil Tjay, Gunna, Lil Mosey and more high-profile guest features.

YG’s My Life 4Hunnid Tracklisting

The rap superstar jumped on Instagram to unload his 13-track reveal. In addition to collaborations, YG loaded his new LP with interludes.

“Tomorrow night ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿพ” -YG’s Instagram

YG Reveals Album Cover

Recently, the hip-hop heavyweight lit up his social media pages with the big cover art reveal. The artwork features YG solo and showing off a red glare.

“MY LIFE 4HUNNID THE ALBUM OCT 2ND” -YG’s Twitter

MY LIFE 4HUNNID THE ALBUM OCT 2ND pic.twitter.com/sBzYpZue9D — 4HUNNID (@YG) September 15, 2020 YG reveals new album cover.

YG’s My 4Hunnid Life

Recently, YG and his record label officially announced the new project. The hip-hop heavyweight revealed the LP would drop at the start of October 2020.

Multi-platinum Bompton-based rapper YG officially reveals October 2nd as as the in-store date for MY 4HUNNID LIFE , his eagerly awaited fifth studio album on Def Jam Recordings. Released today in anticipation of the album is the video for โ€œEquinoxโ€ featuring Day Sulan, the L.A. rapper signed to YGโ€™s 4HUNNID label. Day Sulan won attention last year for her feature on โ€œHer Story,โ€ a track from YGโ€™s album, 4Real 4Real which marked his fourth consecutive Top 10 debut on Billboard 200 album chart.

Equinox

Recently, YG delivered his new “Equinox” music video to celebrate his album announcement.