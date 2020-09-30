YG’s My Life 4Hunnid Tracklist Includes Lil Wayne, Gunna, Lil Mosey + Chris Brown

West Coast rapper YG has set the stakes high for his upcoming My Life 4Hunnid album. The rap heavyweight went online to share the project’s star-studded line-up which includes Lil Wayne, Lil Tjay, Gunna, Lil Mosey and more high-profile guest features.

YG’s My Life 4Hunnid Tracklisting

The rap superstar jumped on Instagram to unload his 13-track reveal. In addition to collaborations, YG loaded his new LP with interludes.

“Tomorrow night 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾” -YG’s Instagram

YG Reveals Album Cover

Recently, the hip-hop heavyweight lit up his social media pages with the big cover art reveal. The artwork features YG solo and showing off a red glare.

“MY LIFE 4HUNNID THE ALBUM OCT 2ND” -YG’s Twitter

MY LIFE 4HUNNID THE ALBUM OCT 2ND pic.twitter.com/sBzYpZue9D — 4HUNNID (@YG) September 15, 2020 YG reveals new album cover.

YG’s My 4Hunnid Life

Recently, YG and his record label officially announced the new project. The hip-hop heavyweight revealed the LP would drop at the start of October 2020.

Multi-platinum Bompton-based rapper YG officially reveals October 2nd as as the in-store date for MY 4HUNNID LIFE , his eagerly awaited fifth studio album on Def Jam Recordings. Released today in anticipation of the album is the video for “Equinox” featuring Day Sulan, the L.A. rapper signed to YG’s 4HUNNID label. Day Sulan won attention last year for her feature on “Her Story,” a track from YG’s album, 4Real 4Real which marked his fourth consecutive Top 10 debut on Billboard 200 album chart.

Equinox

Recently, YG delivered his new “Equinox” music video to celebrate his album announcement.