SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

West Coast rapper YG is rapping with a purpose in 2020. The hip-hop star has finally come through on releasing his new “F*ck The Police” single’s music video and makes some major demands in the must-see visual.

YG x FTP

Heading into the weekend, YG hit the green light on releasing the powerful movement-forward clip. The video calls for defunding of the police department and urges a final end to racism.

SOHH TIP: Turn up to YG‘s latest anthem with quality earbuds. Whether taking calls or listening to your favorite tunes, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ have you covered. Right now, get a wireless charging pad with your purchase.

The powerful video, directed by Denied Approval, edits together viral videos of police brutality against protesters that have been shared across the internet over the past two weeks — LAPD unleashing tear gas onto a crowd of peaceful demonstrators, a police vehicle driving through a group of protesters in Brooklyn and two officers in Buffalo violently pushing an elderly man to the ground, to name a few. The clip also shows YG attending a march in Los Angeles on June 7th and leading protesters in a live rendition of “FTP.” (Rolling Stone)

High-Key Details

A few nights ago, the California native hit up Instagram with big news. YG revealed plans to use a clothing pop up in July to help financially help black business owners impacted by the current pandemic.

“4HUNNID POP UP, JULY 2020 – Proceeds will be going towards supporting black owned businesses that were effected during these times ❤️❤️❤️❤️ – @4hunnid” -YG’s Instagram

Gotta keep riding with @YG – pop-up shop coming soon and in support of black-owned businesses. #SOHH #SOHHNews #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/NDSK26oKPr — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 11, 2020 YG gives his help to black businesses

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, YG hit up Instagram with some must-see footage surrounded by Los Angeles protesters fighting for equality. The clip featured a ton of people surrounding him and turning up to his new “F**k The Police” song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBJ_R5_gLBT/ YG joins LA protesters

Before You Go

On Monday, YG released a heartfelt open message to anyone with an issue about his movement. The rap entertainer also explained how injustice and racism has ultimately impacted all black people.

“See you gotta understand that a lot of people out there they see me as a N*gga. They don’t see the black proud man. They see a kid from Bompton and they expect violence. They hear FTP and they think I’m gonna come and burn my city. So we showed up and did it right. We proved them wrong. The real story here is me and Black Lives Matter brought out 50,000 people today to peacefully protest and unite for change. I wanted to document that so when they hear this song and think we are reckless and violent they see a peaceful protest of all different people coming together for a common cause. That is history. That is breaking down these stereotypes on our people and our neighborhoods. ” -YG’s Instagram