YG Goes Red With New My 4HUNNID Life Album Cover

West Coast rapper YG is showing his true colors. The hip-hop star has come through with a long-awaited and highly-anticipated reveal of his new MY 4HUNNID LIFE album cover.

YG Reveals Album Cover

The hip-hop heavyweight lit up his social media pages with the big reveal. The new project – set to drop in the coming weeks – features YG solo and showing off a red glare.

“MY LIFE 4HUNNID THE ALBUM OCT 2ND” -YG’s Twitter

MY LIFE 4HUNNID THE ALBUM OCT 2ND pic.twitter.com/sBzYpZue9D September 15, 2020

YG’s My 4Hunnid Life

Recently, YG and his record label officially announced the new project. The hip-hop heavyweight revealed the LP would drop at the start of October 2020.

Multi-platinum Bompton-based rapper YG officially reveals October 2nd as as the in-store date for MY 4HUNNID LIFE , his eagerly awaited fifth studio album on Def Jam Recordings. Released today in anticipation of the album is the video for “Equinox” featuring Day Sulan, the L.A. rapper signed to YG’s 4HUNNID label. Day Sulan won attention last year for her feature on “Her Story,” a track from YG’s album, 4Real 4Real which marked his fourth consecutive Top 10 debut on Billboard 200 album chart.

Equinox

Recently, YG delivered his new “Equinox” music video to celebrate his album announcement.

“Equinox” follows up YG’s explosive breakout single + video “SWAG,” which has amassed over 17 million YouTube views and over 14 million global streams since July. Prior to that he released “FTP” during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests and became a social justice anthem for the movement. In May, YG released “Laugh Now, Kry Later!” which has netted over 17 million global streams and over 4 million YouTube views to date.

Hard-Hitting YG Anthems

Over the past few years, YG has put out hard-hitting tunes. His last album dropped two years ago.