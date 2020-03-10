Los Angeles rap star YG turned 30 years old this week. The ‘Bompton’ rapper made sure to celebrate the milestone and keep his fashion goals up catching party vibes with a bunch of close pals.

This week, footage emerged online of YG donning an all-red outfit. The clip also shows A$AP Mob‘s A$AP Ferg, rapper Lil Yachty, and fashion icon Ian Connor getting lit with him.

This week, YG’s 4HUNNID protégé Day Sulan made sure to acknowledge his special day. The music newcomer went online with a big salute to the California native.

Happy Birthday 2 a Rare One & One of The Realest N*ggas I know.

This Man Came In My life Believed in Me. Invested Time. Effort. Supported. Managed. And Changed My Life In a Matter of a Year. All Around Boss Ass Gangsta Went From Homies To Family .. This Man Deserves The World. And As First Lady of 4HUNNID Imma Make U Proud & Richer Than U already Is !!Cause If AnyBody Deserve It, It’s You HAPPY Dirty 30 !! Today Yo Day And ANYBODY Try N F*ck it Up Imma F*ck Them Up! Love Ya Turn Up Mr. Pisces

The Bompton rap star recently shared a steamy pic pic of himself hanging out alongside Day Sulan.

“First Lady Day Sulan – 4 Hunnid Records.”

YG didn’t stop there. The hip-hop heavyweight also reflected on taking a chance with Day and adding her to his 4HUNNID Records roster.