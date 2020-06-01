West Coast rapper YG isn’t waiting around. The hip-hop veteran has come through with a huge announcement of dropping a new song called “F*ck The Police” this week.

The California native hit up his social media pages to break the major news. Although he didn’t give an exact date, YG said the record would arrive this week.

This past weekend, music superstars JAY-Z and Beyoncé relied on the power of social media to speak out on black man George Floyd‘s death. Young Hov discussed the Minnesota governor taking serious action to have the cops prosecuted while Bey released a personal video message.

“If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.” -Beyoncé’s Instagram

Last night, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed JAY personally reached out to him. Walz referred to the music entertainer as more than a musician.

“I received a call last night – to understand how big this was – from Jay-Z. Not international performer but dad stressing to me that justice needs to be served. … It was so incredibly human… It was a dad, and I think quite honestly a black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here. … [Jay-Z] said he feels the compassion and the humanity of these folks who are speaking. He knows the world is watching, and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It’s a positive sign that someone of a stature, that has a presence like that, is focused in the moment of what Minnesotans are focused on.” (CBS Minnesota)

A few hours ago, Governor Walz broke major news. He announced the state attorney general’s involvement in the George Floyd murder case.