West Coast rapper YG is going to make sure everyone’s fall goals have the perfect soundtrack. The hip-hop star has announced his fifth studio album My 4Hunnid Life officially arrives in the coming months.

On Monday, YG and his record label officially announced the new project. The hip-hop heavyweight revealed the LP would drop at the start of October 2020.

Multi-platinum Bompton-based rapper YG officially reveals October 2nd as as the in-store date for MY 4HUNNID LIFE , his eagerly awaited fifth studio album on Def Jam Recordings. Released today in anticipation of the album is the video for “Equinox” featuring Day Sulan, the L.A. rapper signed to YG’s 4HUNNID label. Day Sulan won attention last year for her feature on “Her Story,” a track from YG’s album, 4Real 4Real which marked his fourth consecutive Top 10 debut on Billboard 200 album chart.

This week, YG delivered his new “Equinox” music video to celebrate his album announcement.

“Equinox” follows up YG’s explosive breakout single + video “SWAG,” which has amassed over 17 million YouTube views and over 14 million global streams since July. Prior to that he released “FTP” during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests and became a social justice anthem for the movement. In May, YG released “Laugh Now, Kry Later!” which has netted over 17 million global streams and over 4 million YouTube views to date.

Over the past few years, YG has put out hard-hitting tunes. His last album dropped in two years ago.

The success of 4Real 4Real built on the extraordinary year that YG enjoyed in 2018, centering on his RIAA gold Top 5 album, Stay Dangerous (August). The LP was buoyed by “Big Bank” featur­ing Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz and Big Sean, one of the biggest singles of YG’s career, a triple-platinum #1 smash with over 197 million YouTube views to date. Stay Dangerous followed-up YG’s critically acclaimed Still Brazy (2016), hailed by the New York Times as “an artisanal, proletarian Los Angeles gangster rap record.” My Krazy Life ranked by Complex at #1, “a modern gangsta rap classic… a gust of fresh air… In an era when most albums feel rushed, My Krazy Life sounds like it was a lifetime in the making.” My Krazy Life contained the Top 5 Rap phenom “My N***a” featuring Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan (4x-platinum with over 332 million YouTube views); and the landmark Top 5 double-platinum “Who Do You Love?” featuring Drake (over 176 million YouTube views).

In July 2020, YG released his “Swag” music video to the masses.