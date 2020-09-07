Xzibit Defends Dr. Dre’s Greatness As Nicole Young Divorce Drama Heats Up

West Coast rap veteran Xzibit has nothing but love for his longtime friend and mentor. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to show major attention and respect for Dr. Dre‘s craft.
Xzibit Defends Dr Dre
In addition to crediting Dre for helping his own career, X went to Instagram to acknowledge the California native’s past efforts to help out the masses. The former Loud Records star also vowed loyalty to the Doc.
“@drdre has done so much for so many. I will always have the upmost respect for him. He has changed lives and made dynasties. We all we got. F*ck all the dumb sh*t. That’s it that’s all.” -Xzibit’s Instagram
50 Cent Rips Nicole Young
Recently, Dr. Dre protégé 50 Cent went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back on going at the Doc’s estranged wife Nicole Young. Fif couldn’t comprehend how Nicole could allegedly demand a couple million – monthly – from the music icon.
“👀😆these b*tches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram
Nicole Young’s $2 Million Demand
According to reports, Mrs. Young wants to get paid in full from the Doc. The amount would be temporary as they go through their divorce proceedings.
Nicole Young just filed legal docs asking for temporary spousal support from Dre … and the amounts are staggering, even for the uber-wealthy. According to the docs, Nicole wants $1,936,399 monthly in temporary spousal support. She wants an additional $5 million in lawyer fees … even though she just filed for divorce 2 months ago. (TMZ)
Dre Isn’t Having It
While the Doc has remained silent on social media and in the press about his stance, reports claim he’s not going to agree to the spousal demand.
Our sources say Dre’s going to push back, arguing Nicole doesn’t need anywhere close to that amount since her lifestyle hasn’t changed. Nicole, on the other hand, will argue she doesn’t want to depend on Dre paying all the bills … thus the need for temporary support. As we reported … things are already contentious after Nicole filed docs in early August claiming she was forced to sign the prenup back in 1996. She says 2 years into their marriage he told her he was ashamed he made her sign the prenup and tore it up in front of her. (TMZ)