Xzibit Defends Dr. Dre’s Greatness As Nicole Young Divorce Drama Heats Up

West Coast rap veteran Xzibit has nothing but love for his longtime friend and mentor. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to show major attention and respect for Dr. Dre‘s craft.

Xzibit Defends Dr Dre

In addition to crediting Dre for helping his own career, X went to Instagram to acknowledge the California native’s past efforts to help out the masses. The former Loud Records star also vowed loyalty to the Doc.

“@drdre has done so much for so many. I will always have the upmost respect for him. He has changed lives and made dynasties. We all we got. F*ck all the dumb sh*t. That’s it that’s all.” -Xzibit’s Instagram

50 Cent Rips Nicole Young

Recently, Dr. Dre protégé 50 Cent went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back on going at the Doc’s estranged wife Nicole Young. Fif couldn’t comprehend how Nicole could allegedly demand a couple million – monthly – from the music icon.

“👀😆these b*tches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Nicole Young’s $2 Million Demand

According to reports, Mrs. Young wants to get paid in full from the Doc. The amount would be temporary as they go through their divorce proceedings.

Nicole Young just filed legal docs asking for temporary spousal support from Dre … and the amounts are staggering, even for the uber-wealthy. According to the docs, Nicole wants $1,936,399 monthly in temporary spousal support. She wants an additional $5 million in lawyer fees … even though she just filed for divorce 2 months ago. (TMZ)

Dre Isn’t Having It

While the Doc has remained silent on social media and in the press about his stance, reports claim he’s not going to agree to the spousal demand.