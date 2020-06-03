SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

As anticipation continues to build for Tekashi 6ix9ines new music video to drop later this week, we’re looking at 10 pics of his girlfriend Jade‘s twin sister Rachel Wattley on Woman Crush Wednesday.

Look and comment below!

SOHH TIP: Switch up your look like Rachel. Get into the colored hair trend with a rainbow wig from Dolago. Made from 100% human hair, Dolago has all your hair extension needs covered.

“😻🥰🌈” -Rachel Wattley’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram

😻🥰🌈

A post shared by Baddie Baddie‼️♍️ (@baddiegi__) on

Jade’s twin sister Rachel strikes are pose with others
View this post on Instagram

& ya Flex Ode & Ya Sex Ode …

A post shared by Baddie Baddie‼️♍️ (@baddiegi__) on

View this post on Instagram

It’s sooo hottt 😫😫

A post shared by Baddie Baddie‼️♍️ (@baddiegi__) on

Rachel gets her mini mouse on
View this post on Instagram

RIdin in the mutha fuckn ROVER 🤑

A post shared by Baddie Baddie‼️♍️ (@baddiegi__) on

Rachel rides out with the Range Rover

SOHH TIP: Switch up your look like Rachel. Get into the colored hair trend with a rainbow wig from Dolago. Made from 100% human hair, Dolago has all your hair extension needs covered.