Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa is proving it’s deeper than rap. The hip-hop superstar has officially teamed up with Nextbite to launch his new HotBox by Wiz restaurant chain.

Wiz Khalifa’s HotBox by Wiz

According to a new press release, Khalifa’s latest business venture will help fill up empty stomachs in the coming months. The deliver-only restaurant chain is set to go nationwide beginning October 1.

HotBox by Wiz will feature Wiz’s personal favorite dishes, personally curated by Wiz himself, with input from fans. Delicious menu items include: Blazed Ends – Crispy, savory burnt brisket ends smothered in a smoky sweet BBQ sauce; Taylor Gang Turkey Burger – a juicy turkey patty topped with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato & onion, topped with creamy mayo and a side of Chip Hits: crispy house-made chips tossed in parmesan and lemon; Mac & Yellow – Huge delicious gooey bowl of mac & cheese goodness with even more cheese on top; and for dessert, the Mile High Dark Chocolate Brownie.

HotBox by Wiz will initially be available to fans in the following major metro areas via all major online delivery apps: Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Denver, D.C, Indianapolis, Houston and New York City.

High-Key Details

A few days ago, Khalifa hinted at something brewing with his new restaurant chain. Wiz also let fans know people could visit his website to request their city is available.

Wait, There’s More

Recently, rap veteran Juicy J asked followers to help him name a potential new rap group. In the video, he’s shown turning up in the studio next to Taylor Gang leader Wiz Khalifa and A$AP Mob‘s A$AP Rocky.

“Yooo name this group” – Juicy J’s Twitter

Juicy also shared some sneak peeks at the epic studio session with A$AP Rocky and Wiz Khalifa.

“@asaprocky @wizkhalifa can’t wait till y’all hear this 🥊🥊🥊🥊 prod by juicy j Photo by @gveews” -Juicy J’s Instagram

Before You Go

In celebration of his new album gearing up to drop, Juicy recently released his new Wiz Khalifa-featured “Gah D*mn High” single to the masses.