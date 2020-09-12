The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Migos‘ Quavo wanting everyone to boycott alcoholic beverage giant Hennessy and Hollywood superstar Will Smith reuniting with his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast 30 years later. Let’s talk hip-hop!
Up Next
Will Smith Reunites W/ Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast and Quavo Boycotts Hennessy
810 Views Comments Off on Will Smith Reunites W/ Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast and Quavo Boycotts Hennessy
@sohh @sohhdotcom
Comments Off on Will Smith Reunites W/ Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast and Quavo Boycotts Hennessy