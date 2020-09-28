Hollywood superstar Will Smith is going to give a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” fan the dream of a lifetime. The hip-hop veteran gives a tour of the iconic home and reveals he’s putting the Bel-Air crib on Airbnb. For the right price, people can live out their childhood and teenage dreams. Bookings are slated to start September 29.
Up Next
Will Smith Puts Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion On Airbnb
99 Views Comments Off on Will Smith Puts Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion On Airbnb
@sohh @sohhdotcom
Comments Off on Will Smith Puts Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion On Airbnb