Will Smith Puts Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion On Airbnb

Written By SOHH Squad

Hollywood superstar Will Smith is going to give a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” fan the dream of a lifetime. The hip-hop veteran gives a tour of the iconic home and reveals he’s putting the Bel-Air crib on Airbnb. For the right price, people can live out their childhood and teenage dreams. Bookings are slated to start September 29.

