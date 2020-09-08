Will Smith Announces 2 Seasons Of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reboot and Where To Watch

Hollywood superstar Will Smith is delivering the update fans have waited for. After mounted anticipation and buzz about a much-needed “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot being in the works, the franchise star has announced a two-season green light on the series and revealed where everyone can watch every episode.

Check out the official details below!

Peacock has ordered two seasons of the highly anticipated series adaptation of Morgan Cooper’s lauded fan film BEL- AIR.



Cooper will direct, co-write and serve as co-executive producer alongside writer, showrunner and executive producer Chris Collins (The Man in the High Castle, The Wire). Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will serve as the studios on the project.



Set in modern-day America, BEL-AIR is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, BEL-AIR will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.



Cooper wrote and directed the four-minute spec trailer, debuting the video on social media in March 2019. The trailer, which currently has over 6 million views on YouTube caught the attention of Smith, and in a reaction video he called the film and idea brilliant.

