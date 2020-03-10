Winter is just days away from fading to black and workout goals are intensifying as spring and summer quickly approach. In celebration of the warmer weather coming and endless music premiering online daily, here’s five headsets from tech giant Wicked Audio’s popular line-up.

Reason 1 – Arq True Wireless Earbud

The first pair of earbuds worth your time and effort are the Arq True Wireless Earbuds. At $79.99, they’re small, comfortable and ready for any adventure you have on deck. Peep the features:

– Wireless Bluetooth

– True Wireless

– Use left side, right side, and both together

– Noise Isolation

– 3 Cushion Sizes

– Mic and Hands Free Listening

– High Fidelity

– Enhanced Bass

– Rubberized

– Rechargeable Batteryy

– Triple Battery Protection

– Volume Control

– Powerbank, Charge your devices when you’re left stranded

– Charging Case

Reason 2 – Artifact

The Artifact is the definition of comfort. Large comfy cups for both ears and enhanced bass make these $29.99 headphones worth bringing along for every Nintendo Switch title you have or zoning out on your laptop. Peep the features:

– Enhanced Bass

– Comfy Fit

– Wide Range

– High Fidelity

– Gold-Plated Plug

Reason 3 – Endo Wireless

The Endo Wireless headphones are a step above the Artifact. Wireless? Check. 8 to 9-hour battery life? Check. Triple battery protection? Triple check. At just $39.99, these headphones are ready to go on a journey. Peep the features:

– Wireless Bluetooth

– Mic and Track control right on the headphone

– Hands Free

– Enhanced Bass

– Rechargeable Battery

– Triple Battery Protection

– Volume Control

– Rubberized Finish

– Folds Flat

– Collapsible

Reason 4 – Enix

The Enix are ready to take your wired headphones goals up a few notches. Fully wireless and Bluetooth-ready, this $59.99 headset comes with full-size cushions and superb sound without breaking the bank. Peep the features:

– Wireless Bluetooth

– Mic and Track Control

– Hands Free

– Enhanced Bass

– Rechargeable Battery

– Triple Battery Protection

– Volume Control

– Rubberized Finish

– Folds Flat

– Collapsible

Reason 5 – Cron True Wireless Earbud

The ultimate of all ultimate earbuds – introducing the Cron True Wireless Earbuds. At $99.99, the expectations are sky-high. From wireless charging to having comfortable, resizable earbuds to perfectly fit any ear size, these are your top tier earbuds. Peep the features:

– Wireless Charging compatible with all Qi wireless chargers

– Powerbank Charging Case plug in any USB charging cord when your device needs a juice boost – thank us later

– IPX5 Sweatproof for showing off these bad boys at the gym

– Secure Loop Fins imagine all the wild things you can do with these buds securely in place

– Killer Sound high fidelity, enhanced bass and noise isolation for that front-row VIP sound

For more info on Wicked Audio and to buy your own, click here.

