Sneaky, Sneaky. Griselda‘s own Westside Gunn surprises his grandmother with a brand new SUV. The Buffalo, New York native waited a while before he posted this on Instagram because he knew his grandmother was watching his Instagram Stories. Gunn has consistently kept busy working and releasing new music. Group members Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher have also kept busy clocking in serious studio sessions.
Westside Gunn Surprises His Grandma With Brand New SUV
