I deadass had a gallon of henny in my hand smh 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 this video was almost 5 years ago! We was just fuckin around on some cipher shit! Krazy how time flies! This was around the time I dropped my mixtape “SleepWalkin” ! so with that being said I’m officially working on “SleepWalkin 2” will be releasing this project in 2020! No specific date yet! But will definitely be this year! I think the MAB deserves this! 💃🏽🕴🏽😈 Anyway I won’t go into detail just yet! But make sure you get that album “HERSTORY” if you haven’t already! And keep streaming the album!! #MAB!