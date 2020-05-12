Memphis rapper Young Dolph isn’t letting his lockdown status keep him from working. The hip-hop entertainer has come through with his new “Sunshine” music video premiere.

Indie rap mogul Young Dolph shares the video for “Sunshine,” his diaristic and confessional rap anthem. The new video gives a glimpse inside Dolph’s home life, as he takes advantage of the quarantine to spend quality time with his kids and reflect on why he started rapping in the first place.

Called a “clear-eyed triumph” by GQ, “Sunshine” racked up more than 1.2 million streams on Spotify alone since its late-April release.