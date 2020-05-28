Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame is winning big at this stage in his life. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share some throwback footage from 2009 and reveal how much he’s bossed up over the past few years.
“2009 Way b4 my time shawty but watching the seeds We planted grow beyond my imagination mind blowing #TheyCantStapGodsPlanHad no chain or money just Glocks and muscle!! 11 yrs later I own real estate, stocks, and a tv show with seasons …. p.s bout to sign the biggest deal of my career. BRICK Squad Monopoly!!!!” -Waka Flocka Flame’s Instagram