The wait is nearly over – A Quiet Place Part II is coming. On New Year’s Day, Paramount Pictures has treated fans to a must-see new trailer. Watch and comment below!

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.