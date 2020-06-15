SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine stays with the jokes-jokes. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to share a jaw-dropping new TikTok video turning up to his “Trollz” smash and actually losing his hair.

6ix9ine went to Instagram Monday with the eye-opening footage. In the clip, he goes from having zip-zero hair into a full-fledged colorful head top. The IG post even sparked a reaction from “Trollz” collaborator Nicki Minaj.

“TASTE THE RAINBOW 🌈🌈🌈🦄🦄🦄💛💜💙🧡💚🖤🤍 COMMENT YOUR TIK TOK 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram “The fak dat ya stocking cap is ripped chile i- mad bummy 😩” -Nicki Minaj

According to reports, the new “Trollz” music video has broke 6ix9ine’s previous release. The single currently stands as the biggest hip-hop music video debut in YouTube history.

“.@6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ‘s #TROLLZ has garnered the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history, passing “GOOBA”.” -Chart Data’s Twitter

.@6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ's #TROLLZ has garnered the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history, passing “GOOBA". — chart data (@chartdata) June 13, 2020

Instead of staying mum, 6ix9ine has embraced his own success. He also referenced having a massive comeback after spending nearly two years behind bars and getting out early for working with the feds.

“In 2017 they said he has 6 months .. here we are 3 years later AND after snitchin ………………….” -Tekashi 6ix9ine

In addition to winning on YouTube, the new “Trollz” smash has also performed extremely well on other streaming sites. The record’s presence has impacted both Spotify and Apple’s iTunes.

Two versions of @6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ's "TROLLZ" are now charting in the top 5 on US iTunes. — chart data (@chartdata) June 14, 2020

.@6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ's "TROLLZ" earns the top debut on the global Spotify chart with 2,058,603 streams (#25; June 12). — chart data (@chartdata) June 13, 2020