Detroit rapper Royce Da 5'9 always keeps it 100 especially when it comes to TIDAL interviews. The hip-hop veteran recently pulled through for an epic, 60-minute plus Q&A on RapRadar to dish on everything from his new music and Eminem relationship to what's on deck for the future.

Thoughts become things. And in Royce da 5’9″’s case, he turned to his scattered brain for his self-produced release, ‘The Allegory.’ But Royce isn’t stingy with his pen. He also guest stars on Eminem’s latest, ‘Music To Be Murdered By.’ Making his return on Rap Radar, Nickel 9 talks new music, industry politics, family, and more.