Rap newcomer D Smoke is ending the mystery. The winner of Netflix's "Rhythm + Flow" hip-hop competition has stepped up to detail the meaning and message behind his "Last Supper" banger.

Inglewood, California native, D Smoke rose to popularity after winning season 1 of Netflix’s hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow. On the season finale, D Smoke performed “Last Supper,” which has since racked up more than 6 million Spotify streams to date. The song is produced by Sounwave and appears on ‘Rhythm + Flow Soundtack: The Final Episode.’ On the track, D Smoke acknowledges his competitors on the series, while demonstrating his lyrical skill.